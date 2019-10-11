Wedbush boosts Apple on 100M sub target for TV Plus

Wedbush is bullish on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming TV Plus launch, boosting its price target on expectations for a subscription splash.

The firm raised its target to $265 from $245, implying 15% upside, and raised the prospect that $15/share in sum-of-the-arts valuation could come from bullish TV Plus sub estimates.

With some 900M active iPhones globally, Apple could get 100M streaming consumers in 3-4 years, analyst Daniel Ives says. And that could "disrupt roughly 10% of Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) target customer base within the next 12 to 18 months."

It's the latest in a series of target boosts this week for Apple; shares are up 1.2% premarket.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.