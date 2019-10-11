Uber takes majority stake in South American online retailer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) strikes a deal to take a majority stake in Cornershop.

Cornershop is described as a leading online grocery provider in Chile, Mexico and more recently in Peru and Toronto.

The investment is expected to close in the early part of 2020,

"We’re excited to partner with the team at Cornershop to scale their vision, and look forward to working with them to bring grocery delivery to millions of consumers on the Uber platform." states Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Cornershop will continue to operate under its current leadership following the closing of the transaction, reporting to a board with majority Uber representation.

UBER +0.45% premarket to $29.00.

Source: Press Release