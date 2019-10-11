Mortgage lenders poised for best quarter since 2016, Piper says

Piper Jaffray analyst Kevin Barker sees Q3 "even better" for mortgage lenders than the strong Q2, with mortgage applications up 10% Q/Q and reaching levels last seen in 2016.

Sees mortgage orginator earnings rising 20% Q/Q; notes "refinance wave" but also headwinds for servicing earnings due to increased amortization expense on increased prepay.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI +0.5% ) (rated overweight) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) (rated neutral) are best ways to play the improving market, he writes; he stays cautious on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) (rated underweight) .

via Bloomberg.