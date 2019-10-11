Canada Cobalt makes strategic move in silver/cobalt camp

Canada Cobalt Works (OTCPK:CCWOF) agrees to acquire “strategic assets” from PolyMet Resources including the lab and mineral processing facilities of PolyMet, which is the only permitting and operating mineral and precious metals processing facility in northern Ontario silver/cobalt camp.

Total deal consideration includes $0.65M in cash and shares.

Canada Cobalt plans to move its HQ to the lab and processing facility

The transaction adds a high-capacity bullion melting furnace to pour payable silver and gold dore bars, and 731 m2 facility to host Re-2OX process for the extraction of cobalt, precious and base metals.

PolyMet has demonstrated that in an eight-hour shift, it could pour up to 10 dore silver bars of 1,000 oz each.