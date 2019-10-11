Brown & Brown acquires Poole Professional Companies

Brown & Brown (BRO +0.8% ) announces that Brown & Brown of Massachusetts, LLC has acquired substantially all of the assets of Poole Professional Companies.

Poole Professional Companies specialize in providing risk management products and services to architects and engineers throughout New England, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The Poole Professional Companies team will operate as a new stand-alone office within Brown & Brown’s Retail Segment and will continue doing business under the leadership of Chris Poole from their existing locations.