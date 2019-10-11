Stocks rally on talk of limited U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks are off to a flying start on rising optimism that some sort of U.S.-China trade deal is in the works that could avoid raising tariffs on Chinese goods; S&P and Dow both +1.2% , Nasdaq +1.4% .

Pres. Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier He at the White House at 2:45 ET for a meeting that could extend past the close of today's trading.

European bourses also are on the rise, with Germany's DAX +2.1% , France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% , China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S., eight of the 11S&P sectors are higher, paced by industrials ( +1.7% ), financials ( +1.7% ) and information technology ( +1.6% ), while utilities ( -0.3% ), consumer staples ( -0.2% ) and real estate (flat) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending the two-year yield up by a basis point to 1.54% and the 10-year yield rising 6 bps to 1.72%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.8% to $53.99/bbl after surging as much as 2% following overnight reports that an Iranian tanker was struck by two missiles.

Still ahead: Michigan consumer sentiment survey