Stocks rally on talk of limited U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks are off to a flying start on rising optimism that some sort of U.S.-China trade deal is in the works that could avoid raising tariffs on Chinese goods; S&P and Dow both +1.2%, Nasdaq +1.4%.
Pres. Trump is scheduled to meet China's Vice Premier He at the White House at 2:45 ET for a meeting that could extend past the close of today's trading.
European bourses also are on the rise, with Germany's DAX +2.1%, France's CAC +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1%, China's Shanghai Composite +0.9%.
In the U.S., eight of the 11S&P sectors are higher, paced by industrials (+1.7%), financials (+1.7%) and information technology (+1.6%), while utilities (-0.3%), consumer staples (-0.2%) and real estate (flat) lag.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending the two-year yield up by a basis point to 1.54% and the 10-year yield rising 6 bps to 1.72%.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.8% to $53.99/bbl after surging as much as 2% following overnight reports that an Iranian tanker was struck by two missiles.
Still ahead: Michigan consumer sentiment survey
Now read: Crude +2% after latest tanker attack »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox