More on Oil-Dri Q4 earnings

Oil-Dri (ODC +1.5% ) says that after a challenging start to the fiscal year, including difficult and costly transition to a new ERP system, as well as increased costs of goods, Q4 finished with positive results

The company has no long-term debt and an untapped $45M unsecured revolving line of credit

Business to Business Products segment posted revenue increase of 9% Y/Y, primarily driven by increased sales to Bleaching Clay customers

Revenues within the agricultural sector increased as a result of higher Verge product sales and within the Co-Packaging division due to growth of coarse cat litter.

The Retail and Wholesale Products Group’s revenues increased 6%

Gross margin improved 100bps to 24.8%, and operating margin increased 120bps to 6.1%

