Barclays urges adding Facebook before earnings

Buy Facebook (FB +2.3% ) before Halloween-week earnings, Barclays says, as demand is still showing strength and setting up for a nice report.

"Positioning is far less crowded and sentiment is mixed compared to prior quarters, which we think helps the set-up," analyst Ross Sandler says, adding advertisers are mostly ignoring the gloomy regulatory headlines.

Sandler is watching the report for operating expense outlook, which he expects to start at 35-45%.

He reiterated an Overweight rating and $240 price target, implying 30% upside.

The company reports Oct. 30.