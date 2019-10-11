United pushes out 737 MAX return to mid-January

United Airlines (UAL +0.9% ) joins American and Southwest in taking Boeing's (BA -0.1% ) 737 MAX jets out of its schedules until January.

United says it is removing the MAX from its schedule until Jan. 6, just days after American Airlines extended cancellations from the plane's grounding until Jan. 16; Southwest in July said it would remove the MAX from its schedules until Jan. 5.

United had expected the planes to return to service Dec. 19 but the revision means cancellations will continue during the busy Christmas season; the carrier now expects to cancel 93 flights per day in November and 75 per day in December.

The grounding of the plane following two fatal crashes is now entering its eighth month.