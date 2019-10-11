Ferroglobe +16% on completion of $100M asset-based revolving credit facility

Ferroglobe (GSM +16% ) closed a new, five-year $100M North American asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Revolver”), between Globe Specialty Metals and QSIP Canada ULC, subsidiaries of the Company, as borrowers and PNC Bank, National Association, as lender and agent.

The ABL Revolver replaces the Company’s revolving credit facility (the “RCF”).

ABL Revolver bears interest of L+3%, versus L+3.5% in the RCF, with minimum liquidity requirement of $32.5M compared to a $150M pledged cash requirement under the RCF prior to September 30, 2019.

At closing, the initial drawing under the ABL Revolver along with cash in hand, will be used to discharge full obligations under the RCF, and further drawings under the ABL Revolver will be used to fund working capital needs of Globe and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.