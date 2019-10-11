Trade deal hopes lift auto supplier sector

Investors are bidding up auto parts stocks as U.S.-China trade talks heat up. Some reports indicate that a partial deal involving a currency agreement and agricultural purchases by China will also include a relaxation of tariffs.
Notable gainers in the volatile auto suppliers sector include Meritor (MTOR +7.1%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +6.9%), Adient (ADNT +6.3%), Tenneco (TEN +7.9%), Dana (DAN +5.6%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.8%), Superior Industries (SUP +6.1%), Lear (LEA +4%), BorgWarner (BWA +4.6%), Veoneer (VNE +4.5%), Lydall (LDL +3.8%), Aptiv (APTV +3.9%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +5%), Autoliv (ALV +2.9%), Gentex (GNTX +2.3%) and Stoneridge (SRI +2.8%).
