Trade deal hopes lift auto supplier sector

Investors are bidding up auto parts stocks as U.S.-China trade talks heat up. Some reports indicate that a partial deal involving a currency agreement and agricultural purchases by China will also include a relaxation of tariffs.

Notable gainers in the volatile auto suppliers sector include Meritor (MTOR +7.1% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +6.9% ), Adient (ADNT +6.3% ), Tenneco (TEN +7.9% ), Dana (DAN +5.6% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.8% ), Superior Industries (SUP +6.1% ), Lear (LEA +4% ), BorgWarner (BWA +4.6% ), Veoneer (VNE +4.5% ), Lydall (LDL +3.8% ), Aptiv (APTV +3.9% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +5% ), Autoliv (ALV +2.9% ), Gentex (GNTX +2.3% ) and Stoneridge (SRI +2.8% ).