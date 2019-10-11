More on VOXX International Q2 results

VOXX International (VOXX -1.8% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 17.1% Y/Y to $90.3M.

Segment revenues: Automotive Electronics of $26.8M (-33% Y/Y); Consumer Electronics of $63M (-7.8% Y/Y) & Biometrics essentially had net sales of $0.3M (+50% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin: Total gross declined 220 bps to 26.3%; Automotive Electronics declined 440 bps to 20.8%; Consumer Electronics declined 110 bps to 29% & Biometrics segment margin of (22.4)% declined 767 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was -$0.7M compared to $4.3M Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents of $39.3M; Total debt as of Aug 31, 2019 was $14M & Total long-term debt was $7.4M.

The Company closed on the sale of its Pulheim real estate, and received net proceeds of ~$9.7M, which will be used to pay down its Euro asset-based lending obligation.

