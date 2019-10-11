IAC to spin off Match Group; ANGI action waits

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC +2.3% ) plans to spin off all its shares in dating company Match Group (MTCH -2.2% ), pursuing a well-worn path for its investments.

It had said in August it was considering such a tax-free separation.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI), in which IAC owns 83%, is up 7.2% . "As it relates to evaluating our ownership stake in ANGI Homeservices, we don't currently expect to turn our attention to the question of a spin-off until a Match Group transaction has been completed," says IAC CEO Joey Levin.

IAC owns 80% of Match and has previously spun off other companies it's incubated: Expedia, HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval and LendingTree.