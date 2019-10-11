Sirius Minerals wins Qatar fertilizer supply deal

Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) says it has entered into a 10-year fertilizer supply and distribution deal with Qatar's Muntajat, to begin when Sirius begins commercial operations at its Woodsmith mine.

Sirius says the deal secures distribution of its POLY4 polyhalite across Africa, Australia, New Zealand and certain Middle Eastern and Asian territories.

Sirius says the agreement takes its peak sales volumes to 13.8M mt/year and peak contracted production in any one year to 12.2M mt/year.

The deal expands Qatar's existing partnership with Sirius, with its state investment authority holding a 3.28% stake in the company.