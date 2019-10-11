Australian state water utility objects to coal mine extension operated by South32

Australia's New South Wales water authority has lodged a strong objection to a planned extension of the life of Dendrobium metallurgical coal mine operated by South 32 (OTCPK:SOUHY +1.8% ) because of its predicted impact on water resources supporting Sydney.

The authority says that South 32 had not provided adequate information on alternative mine designs that had fewer environmental impacts, and the planned mine extension could also cut up to 3.3 gigalitres a year of surface water from the drinking water catchment that could lower local supplies by between 3-4%.

South 32 has applied to the state and federal government to extend the mine life out to 2048.