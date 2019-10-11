Steel names surge on trade hopes

Steel stocks are among the big winners in early trade amid renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal: X +9%, AKS +8.3%, CMC +5.4%, MT +5%, STLD +4.9%, WOR +4.1%, NUE +3.9%, RS +2.5%.
It's not just the tariffs, as a resolution of the trade dispute likely would lead to more confidence for spending and investing by industrial companies, which have been in a state of limbo for many months, as noted by Briefing.com.
Another modest tailwind seems to be GM's update on labor negotiations, as automotive is a key market vertical for steel names.
ETF: SLX
