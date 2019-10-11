Restaurant sales weak in Q3

Restaurant industry sales slipped into actual year-over-year contraction during September, according to the latest data from TDn2K.

The research firm says for the first time in two years growth was negative during Q3 with same-store sales growth of -0.4%, even with the quarter ending on a positive note after a 0.1% gain in September. Same-store traffic was down 3.5% in Q3 to mark the worst quarterly result of the last two years.

TDn2K economist Joel Naroff says the downturn in manufacturing due to the trade war has had a negative impact on restaurant spending. Some restaurant analysts thinks consumers are trading down with their restaurant visitations to the benefit of chains like Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), but at the expense of overall spending.

Restaurant stocks: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO), Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR), Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), Del Frisco's Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), Del Taco (TACO), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), Famous Dave's of America (DAVE), FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI), J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Pepper Food Service (NYSE:PFGC), Performance Food Group (PFGC), RCH Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK), Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS), Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).