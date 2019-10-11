Rio Tinto, Minmetals looking for copper, zinc-lead in China

Rio Tinto (RIO +4.4% ) says it is looking for copper and zinc-lead deposits in four Chinese regions as part of an exploration venture with state-owned China Minmetals, Reuters reports.

Rio says technical teams are carrying out field assessments in the major mineral belts of Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, as well as in China's Yunnan and Heilongjiang provinces.

Rio may be hoping the Southern Gobi copper-gold belt in Mongolia, which contains its massive Oyu Tolgoi mine, extends into Inner Mongolia in China, according to the report.

The two companies set up a 50-50 joint venture last year with plans to explore for "world class" mineral deposits in China, but it was not clear which minerals they were looking for or which regions they were targeting.