Fed extends repo operations into next year

The Federal Reserve is extending its repurchase agreement (repo) operations through at least January of 2020 to ensure reserve supplies are enough to mitigate risk of money market pressures.

The Fed will purchase Treasury bills through at least Q2 of next year to maintain "ample reserve balances at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019."

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 7 basis points to 1.74%; (TLT -1.3% ), (TBT +2.6% ).

The central bank is making the moves now to prevent the recurrence of pressures that built up in the short-term lending among banks in mid-September, which pushed the federal funds rate above the Fed's 1.75%-2.00% target range.