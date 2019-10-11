California governor slams PG&E for 'greed and mismanagement' after outages

PG&E (PCG +6.3% ) shares begin to claw back from yesterday's 29% shellacking, as the utility says it has restored electricity to 426K California businesses and residences while another 312K customers remain without power.

PG&E shut down power to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during dry, windy weather and has begun to restore power after winds subsided and workers could inspect its power lines.

Meanwhile, facing rising public anger over the massive blackouts, California Gov. Newsom blasts PG&E management for the outages while suggesting the utility, whose service extends to about 16 million customers in California, is too big.

"This is not a climate change story as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades... a desire to advance not public safety but profits," Newsom said at a press conference yesterday.

Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta has come out with a Sell rating and $5 price target on PG&E shares after the judge overseeing the company's bankruptcy case terminated PG&E's exclusive right to advance a reorganization plan.

Mehta sees a 75% chance of the stock going to zero and a 25% likelihood of PG&E getting its own plan selected, which would include a rights offering at $20/share.