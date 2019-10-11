Wendy's gains with breakfast boost, buybacks in the mix

Wendy's (WEN +3.2% ) execs are going into more detail on the chain's breakfast plans at the company' investor day event.

Breakfast is expected to reach 10% of sales rather quickly without cannibalizing from the lunch daypart. Though no promises were made, an all-day breakfast menu could be part of future plans.

On the capital allocation front, Wendy's boosts its dividend to $0.12 per share from $0.10 and launches a $100M accelerated share repurchase program.

Guidance from Wendy's for 2020 is for EBITDA of $425M to $435M vs. $467M consensus.

