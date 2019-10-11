Anaplan, Avalara rise on bullish Mizuho starts

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is up 3.2% , and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) up 3.7% , after both companies came in for a Buy initiation at Mizuho on long-term growth potential.

There's a "long runway" for Anaplan with its planning tool growing in a large total addressable market, the firm says. It's launched a $60 price target, implying 20% upside.

Avalara also faces a large total addressable market and is benefiting from customer momentum that's driving revenue growth. A $90 price target implies 21.5% upside.