Trio of news items sends stocks sharply higher

Closing in on mid-day, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 2% and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 1.75% , helped along by good news on the macro front.

Item #1: Chatter from D.C. trade talks between the U.S. and China is sounding optimistic. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI +1.9% ).

Item #2: There's also optimism across the pond that the U.K. and EU are going to reach a Brexit deal (rather than a hard break). That's got the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) higher by nearly 2% vs. the dollar and U.K. banks like RBS (RBS +11.9% ), Lloyds (LYG +12.8% ), HSBC (HSBC +4.1% ), and Barclays (BCS +8.8% ) flying.

Item #3: New U.S. QE? The Fed announced its intention to buy about $60B per month in short-term Treasury paper to ease any liquidity concerns in the banking system.