Trio of news items sends stocks sharply higher

Closing in on mid-day, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 2% and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 1.75%, helped along by good news on the macro front.
Item #1: Chatter from D.C. trade talks between the U.S. and China is sounding optimistic. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI +1.9%).
Item #2: There's also optimism across the pond that the U.K. and EU are going to reach a Brexit deal (rather than a hard break). That's got the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) higher by nearly 2% vs. the dollar and U.K. banks like RBS (RBS +11.9%), Lloyds (LYG +12.8%), HSBC (HSBC +4.1%), and Barclays (BCS +8.8%) flying.
Item #3: New U.S. QE? The Fed announced its intention to buy about $60B per month in short-term Treasury paper to ease any liquidity concerns in the banking system.
Now read: S&P 500: Paying More For Less »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox