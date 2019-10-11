RBC bullish on Twilio, sees revenue upside

RBC has started Twilio (TWLO +3.5% ) at Outperform based on "long-term durable growth and upside to consensus revenue estimates."

The company's CPaaS products are disrupting "one of the largest pools of enterprise spend," the firm says.

Twilio is set to report earnings at month's end, and consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.01 on revenues of $287.9M. EPS estimates have been revised up nine times in the past 90 days, and revised down four times in that span.

RBC has a price target of $135, implying 18% upside.

Street analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.