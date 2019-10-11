GM sweetens UAW deal with more U.S. manufacturing

General Motors (GM +3% ) increased its commitment to manufacture in the U.S. during its latest offer to the UAW, according to Bloomberg.

Sources indicate that the automaker pledged to invest $8.3B in U.S. plants this week to sweeten its overall labor offer from an original commitment of around $7B.

Analysts have noted previously that GM was likely to have held back some manufacturing decisions into the labor negotiations knowing they would be needed to finalize a deal.

Shares of GM are higher on the day with the forward progress of the U.S.-China trade talks spurring some buying action.