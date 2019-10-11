Los Angeles-area fire explodes to 4,700 acres

Southern California power providers Edison International (EIX -1.7% ) and Sempra Energy (SRE -0.5% ) are lower as a wildfire rages out of control in the northern foothills of California's San Fernando Valley, forcing the mandatory evacuation of ~100K people so far.

The Saddleridge Fire, which erupted late yesterday and grew to 4,700 acres by this morning as strong winds swept across the Los Angeles metro area, is moving north toward the city of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy.

Winds of 20-30 mph are expected to continue through the early afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph in the fire area, the National Weather Service says.