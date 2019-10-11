Good news/bad news: Risks rise but consumers are still optimistic

Of note this week, the Fed's September meeting minutes highlight increased risks to the economic expansion and diverging views on what to do about it. The number of reports coming in on the weaker side may bear that out. Inflation still lags the Fed's target and small business optimism isn't as high as hoped for, but, on the bright side, consumer sentiment easily beats consensus. And the consumer represents a larger part of the economy than the manufacturing sector. Weaker-than-expected: Prices, on both the consumer and producer side of things, exhibited weakness last month. September’s core consumer price index -- which excludes the more volatile food and energy segments -- ticked up only 0.1% M/M, trailing the +0.2% consensus and slowing from the 0.3% rise in August.

Producer price index in September also disappoints, falling-0.3% M/M compared with +0.1% consensus; core PPI, down 0.3%, compares with the +0.2% estimate. Continuous jobless claims increase 29K to 1.684M vs. the 1.653M expected. September’s NFIB small business optimism index reading of 101.8 fall short of the 102.0 consensus and receded from 103.1 in August. Export prices fall 0.2% in September vs. August, even weaker than the consensus estimate for no change; still they didn’t sink as much as the 0.6% decline in August. August job openings of 7.051M was weaker than the 7.191M expected and 7.174M in July, which was revised down from 7.217M. August wholesale trade inventories rose 0.2% at $680.7B, less than the 0.4% increase expected; sales were flat at $499.1B.

In-line: September's consumer price index is unchanged from August and matched consensus; but the core number comes in weaker (see weaker-than-expected). Stronger-than-expected: University of Michigan’s October consumer sentiment print at 96.0 comes in better than the 92.0 consensus and the 93.2 reading in September; current economic conditions index at 113.4 outpaces the 107.5 estimate and index of consumer expectations at 84.8 exceeds the 81.7 estimate.

Initial jobless claims fall 10K to 210K this week, fewer than the 219K expected. September import prices rise 0.2% M/M vs. -0.1% consensus and turns around from a 0.2% decline in August. Export prices weaken, though (see weaker-than-expected).