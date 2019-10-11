United Tech, Raytheon move toward merger creating no. 2 aerospace firm

Shareholders of United Technologies (UTX +1.6% ) and Raytheon (RTN) vote easily to approve the merger combining UTX's Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon, which would create a new defense and aerospace giant trailing only Boeing.

The merger is expected to close in H1 2020, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and completion by UTX of the separation of its Otis and Carrier businesses.

Industrials analyst Stephen Tusa of J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating on UTX, calling the company's portfolio of businesses "one of the strongest" among major industrial firms.