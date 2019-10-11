Fitch sees little concession risk with Las Vegas Sands
Oct. 11, 2019 12:50 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Fitch Ratings weighs in on how investors should look at the risk of Las Vegas Sands (LVS +4.6%) having trouble securing a new Macau concession.
- While the ratings agency believes that the risk of the concession not being extended is very remote, it does see some plausible risk that Las Vegas Sands is subject to "onerous" extension terms, such as a higher tax, a concession payment or a call by the government for significant lower ROI investments.
- All six concessions in Macau are scheduled to expire in June of 2022, and Fitch expects the concession extension conversations to pick up steam in 2020 after a new Macau administration takes office in December.
- Fitch keeps a Positive outlook on LVS.