Horizon Therapeutics' Phase 3 trial finds 'significant benefit' of teprotumumab

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP +3% ) reports new data from Phase 3 OPTIC confirmatory clinical trial that shows teprotumumab provided significant benefit on several effects of active thyroid eye disease -- such as double vision, quality of life, and clinical activity score -- vs. placebo.

Provides data on three secondary endpoints:

Patients receiving teprotumumab had a mean change of 13.79 on the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Quality of Life (GO-QoL) scale compared with a change of 4.43 for patients receiving placebo (p<0.001); scores indicate a statistical and clinically meaningful improvement over placebo in these QoL measures.

At week 24, 68% of patients receiving teprotumumab had an improvement from baseline of at least one grade in diplopia (double vision), compared to 29% of patients receiving placebo (p=0.001).

At week 24, more patients achieved a CAS value of 0 (which indicates no swelling or activity) or 1 with teprotumumab treatment (59% vs 21% of placebo participants) (p<0.001).