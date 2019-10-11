Terex cut to sell at Barclays on oversupplied rental market

Terex (TEX +5% ) enjoys sharp gains despite receiving a downgrade from Barclays, as industrial names benefit from anticipation of a partial U.S.-China trade agreement.

The firm cuts TEX shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $20 price target, slashed from $33, as analyst Adam Seiden says the gap between rental equipment days on rent and days on supply is growing, with the market likely heading into oversupply by 2020.

Seiden also expects lower equipment demand will weigh on industry aerials pricing for 2020.

Industrial stocks populate the top three positions on the Dow Jones today: DOW +5.8% , CAT +4.6% , MMM +3.4% .

TEX's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.