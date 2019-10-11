U.S. rig count rises for first time in eight weeks

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs adds one to 856, snapping a streak of seven consecutive weekly declines, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The oil rig count gained two to 712 while gas rigs lost one to 143; one rig continues to be classified as miscellaneous.

WTI November crude oil maintains gains, currently +1.5% to $54.37/bbl.

