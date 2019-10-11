U.S. and China said to reach a partial deal - Bloomberg

U.S. and China reach a partial deal that would broker a truce in the trade war and set the basis for a broader deal that Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping could sign later this year, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, China would agree to some agricultural concessions and the U.S. would provide some tariff relief.

The agreement is tentative and subject to change; Trump and China's vice premier, Liu He are set to meet this afternoon.

Stocks hold onto their gains; the Nasdaq climbs 1.9% , the S&P 500 advances 1.6% , and the Dow rises 1.6% .

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 7 basis points to 1.742%.

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) is up 2.0% .

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJ, FXP, CN, CHN, CXSE, CNY