Telefónica hires Goldman to sell 50,000 towers - report

Telefónica (TEF +2.3% ) has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale (or other monetization) of 50,000 telecom towers, according to business paper Expansión.

Those sites weren't included in the 18,000 it transferred to its Telxius unit.

It had reportedly hired Goldman through its British O2 unit to explore a sale of its stake in a UK tower joint venture. But the new mandate is broader, Expansión says.

The portfolio could generate €830M in revenue and €360M in EBITDA, the report says.