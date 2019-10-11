Cracker Barrel acquires Maple Street Biscuit

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) says it acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company for $36M.

Maple Street Biscuit has 28 company-owned and five franchised fast casual locations across seven states.

The company plans to convert its Holler & Dash Biscuit House units into Maple Street Biscuit Company locations in the coming months.

CEO statement: "The breakfast and lunch-focused fast casual category is an attractive segment, and our experience with Holler & Dash has reinforced this belief. We have long admired Maple Street Biscuit Company with its emphasis on made-from-scratch food and hospitality. It is a proven brand with attractive unit economics and strong growth potential, and it is positioned to become a leader in this category. The acquisition accelerates our penetration in this segment and provides growth for delivering shareholder value. I look forward to working with Scott and his team as we further grow this brand together."

