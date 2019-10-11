Yandex slammed as Kremlin backs limits on foreign stakes in IT

Yandex (YNDX -14.6% ) plunges to its lowest levels since January on news that the Russian government is supporting a draft law to restrict foreign ownership of the company and other local tech firms on national security grounds.

The Kremlin backs proposals by a United Russia deputy in the lower house of parliament that would limit foreign ownership in "significant information resources" to 20%, according to Bloomberg.

YNDX has a free float of 85% of its shares in the U.S., and shares "will be hit for a couple more days because of margin calls," says Sputnik AM's Alexander Losev. "Investors are scared of any news about internet restrictions."