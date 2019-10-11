FAA should beef up staffing to oversee aircraft certification, panel says

The Federal Aviation Administration did not use sufficient personnel to oversee the certification of new Boeing (BA +1.2% ) aircraft and should make significant reforms in how it approves new planes, according to a draft copy of the Joint Authorities Technical Review obtained by Reuters.

The FAA has just 24 engineers to oversee Boeing's 737, 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, and only two technical FAA staff are assigned per Boeing program, including some who are "new engineers with limited airworthiness experience," the JATR says.

The report also says the FAA did not closely evaluate the MCAS safety system involved in the two fatal crashes of Boeing's 737 MAX that caused the plane's grounding, and faulted assumptions made by Boeing in designing the 737 MAX.

The panel of international air safety regulators was commissioned by the FAA in April to look into the agency's policies.