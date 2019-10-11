SAP +10.3% after sunny preliminary Q3 report

SAP is a leading gainer even on a strong market day, up 10.3% in NYSE trading for its best day in several months after its preliminary earnings report came in ahead of estimates.

Sales beat a fairly low bar (revenue of €6.81B grew by nearly 13% and beat by €140M) that had been subdued due to macro worries.

Meanwhile, preliminary EPS topped expectations at €1.04 (non-GAAP €1.30).

Cloud revenues grew particularly well, by 37% (33% in constant currency) vs. total revenue growth of 13%. Cloud growth more than doubled the Q2 pace.

It reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 2019 and 2020 (with 2019 revenue increasing "strongly" but more slowly than operating profit) as well as its long-term outlook for 2018-2023.

The company also set up CEO succession, as Bill McDermott is stepping down. He'll be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein as co-CEOs. "Ten years is a long time to be CEO," McDermott says.

"The growth story at SAP continues with maximum strength," McDermott said of the results. "I couldn't be prouder of this very significant top line and bottom line expansion. The future is bright!"