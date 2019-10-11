Google expands plans for second HQ in San Jose

Google (GOOG +1.3% , GOOGL +1.2% ) is raising its sights for an already huge planned second headquarters.

The company has applied to build an 80-acre campus in San Jose, Calif., that will incorporate 7.3M square feet of office space -- up from an August plan for 6.5M square feet. It expects to house up to 25,000 employees there.

And it's applied for 5,900 new housing units vs. a previous 5,000.

Those plans are running up against local activists already concerned about tight space driving one of the country's most expensive housing markets.

The San Jose project looks to incorporate 15 acres of parks and green space, along with a multimodal transit center and flexible roadways and public bike trails.