Atrium European committee reaffirms support for Gazit offer

Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) board's independent committee reaffirms its recommendation of Gazit-Globe's (OTCPK:GZTGF) offer to acquire the Atrium shares it doesn't already own for EUR 3.75 per share in cash to the minority shareholders.

Atrium says no superior proposal was received during a go-shop period, though the company engaged with 35 potential investors.

Gazit confirms that it remains fully committed to the offer and that the offer price is final.

In response to statements by certain shareholders who don't support the Gazit offer, Gazit said it continues to believe its offer represents an attractive price for minority shareholders to monetize their investment.

The offer represents a premium of 18.3% to Atrium's closing price immediately prior to the announcement of the offer, Gazit says.