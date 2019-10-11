USA Tech lifted to Buy at Lake Street as 'growth story remains intact'

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT +6.8% ) rebounds from yesterday's sharp losses after Lake Street upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target, raised from $7, as analyst Jaeson Schmidt says the company's filing of audited financials earlier this week contains many moving parts but is a net positive.

Schmidt thinks customer and net connection additions and solid FY 2020 guidance "should help give confidence [USAT's] growth story remains intact."

Also, Craig-Hallum's George Sutton reinstated coverage of USAT with a Buy rating and $10 price target, noting the core business continues to grow at a healthy clip, up 27% in 2019, and is guided to grow 20%-25% in 2020.

Sutton says customer growth has remained healthy and transaction volume has increased significantly over the past year even as the company was experiencing a very public, challenging process.

USAT's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish.