Fed can afford to be patient, Rosengren says

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says the Fed can afford to be patient and evaluate incoming data before taking any further action in easing monetary policy.

"However, should risks materialize and economic growth slow materially, to below the potential rate, I would be prepared to support aggressive easing," he said in prepared remarks at a speech in Madison, WI.

While some see the decline in 10-year Treasury bond yields as predicting a slowdown, Rosengren points out that low foreign long-term rates may be the cause of the decline.

As he has said in previous speeches, cutting rates too aggressively can have negative effects. "Ever-lower interest rates could encourage reaching-for-yield behavior at exactly the wrong stage of the economic cycle," he said.

Rosengren, along with Kansas City Fed President Esther George, voted against cutting interest rates at the last two FOMC meetings.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up almost 9 basis points at 1.761%.

