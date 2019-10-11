Trump says U.S., China reach a phase one deal

President Trump says the U.S. has reached a substantial phase one deal with China.

U.S. stocks pare their earlier gains; The Nasdaq rises 1.6% vs. 2.1% earlier; the S&P 500, up 1.4% , had risen 1.9% earlier in the session; the Dow +1.5% vs. 2.0% earlier.

The first part of the deal, which has yet to be put into writing, includes intellectual property, financial services, and agricultural purchases, Bloomberg reports.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin adds that talks with China's central bank went well and there's an agreement about foreign exchange transparency.

"Phase two will start almost immediately," Trump said.