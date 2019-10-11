Mastercard drops out of Libra, joining three others

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is bailing out of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra currency project, according to media reports, joining other firms in quick succession.

That marks the fourth major partner to exit, in what could be a devastating blow.

Just minutes ago, eBay and Stripe exited the project, and PayPal dropped out a week ago.

Potential defections had been rumored for weeks as regulatory pushback built up against the ambitious project.

Into the closing minutes, Facebook pared what had been strong gains, ending the day up 2.3% .

Updated 4:40 p.m.: Visa has joined the others in leaving the project.