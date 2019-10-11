FDA OKs Lilly's lasmiditan for migraine

The FDA approves Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) REYVOW (lasmiditan) for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura.

Lasmiditan is an orally available 5-HT1F receptor agonist that blocks the pain transmission without the side effects of the class of migraine therapies called triptans. The 5-HT1F receptor is a serotonin subtype that lacks the vasoconstrictive properties of other serotonin receptors, which can cause adverse cardiac events in patients with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease.

The controlled substance classification is currently under DEA review. A human abuse potential study was done that showed less drug liking with therapeutic doses of lasmiditan than alprazolam (Pfizer's Xanax). Once completed, the product will be available in retail pharmacies.