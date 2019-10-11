Longtime Fox News anchor Smith exits

Fox News Channel (FOX, FOXA) confirms that chief news anchor and managing editor Shepard Smith is stepping down, a move he announced minutes ago on his broadcast.

Smith asked to be released from his contract and the network obliged, it says.

He had been one of the network's original hires in 1996.

He won't be reporting elsewhere "in the near future" according to an agreement with Fox News, he says.

Smith has taken the brunt of recent sharp criticism from President Trump, who alleges that Smith (and separately, the network) isn't being fair to him.

The move follows closely on a meeting last night between Attorney General William Barr and Fox's Rupert Murdoch.