Stocks rise but end off session highs after 'phase one' trade deal

The major stock market averages all closed with 1%-plus gains but pulled back well below session highs, after the announcement of a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China, with the U.S. delaying tariff increases that were set to begin next week and China increasing purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

The limited deal was less than hoped for by some business groups, which wanted intellectual property protections, an agreement on currency manipulation and a postponement of major new tariffs on imported consumer goods that Pres. Trump is still set to impose on Dec. 15.

Stocks hit session highs after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchasing Treasury bills next Tuesday at a pace of $60B per month, continuing into next year's Q2 or longer.

For the week, the S&P 500 ended with a 0.6% gain while the Dow and Nasdaq both climbed 0.9%.

Even with today's "sell the news" finish, eight S&P sectors finished higher on the day, led by the cyclical industrials (+2%), materials (+1.9%), technology (+1.5%), energy (+1.4%) and financials (+1.3%) groups, while rate-sensitive utilities (-0.4%), real estate (-0.3%) and consumer staples (-0.1%) underperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices fell amid the improved risk tolerance, sending the two-year yield 8 bps higher to 1.61% and the 10-year yield up 9 bps to 1.75%.

WTI November crude oil climbed 2.1% to $54.70/bbl after an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian coast suffered damage in an apparent missile attack.