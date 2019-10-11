89bio on deck for IPO

89bio (ETNB) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $70M IPO.

The San Francisco, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Lead candidate is BIO89-100, an engineered gycoPEGylated (drug works in the body longer) analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial launched in July with topline data expected in H2 2020.

2019 Financials (6 mo.)(comparison period is not exact since inception was 1/18/18): Operating Expenses: $8.8M (+27%); Net Loss: ($19.4M) (-162%); Cash Burn: ($8.1M) (-22%).