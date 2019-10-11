U.K. stocks surge as Brexit hopes rise

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) jumped 3.0% , its biggest one-day advance in more than three years, as the U.K. and the European Union signal that they're approaching a Brexit deal.

EU official said that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that he's willing to make concessions to allowed detailed talks to begin.

Negotiators will work over the weekend to to see if they can create a framework for an agreement before a summit of EU leaders begins on Thursday.

The pound registered its biggest two-day gain in a decade.

U.K. banks surged as a result. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) gained 8.1% , Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) flew up 12% , Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) also shot up 12% .

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR