Volkswagen considering Lamborghini sale or IPO - Bloomberg

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is weighing options for a potential sale or initial public offering of its Lamborghini brand, Bloomberg reports.

CEO Herbert Diess plans to focus future expansion on the company's main VW, Porsche and Audi global brands in a push to channel resources more efficiently and avoid duplicated efforts, according to the report.

Lamborghini's stretch from supercars to sport utility vehicles probably has helped boost its valuation to ~$11B, making it a viable candidate for an IPO, according to a Bloomberg analysis.